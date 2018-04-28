Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:15 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall’s Class of 2013 to Graduate on Friday

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | June 4, 2013 | 6:16 p.m.

Providence Hall announces the graduation of the Class of 2013. Commencement exercises take place at 4 p.m. Friday at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road.

Randal Clark, CEO of local business Axia Payments, will give the commencement address. Clark is president of the Providence Hall Board of Directors. His son, Gabriel, is completing his freshman year at the school.

The 13 members of the Class of 2013 are a small but mighty group. All have been accepted to four-year colleges or universities spanning the country from California, Oregon and Washington to Oklahoma and New York.

David O’Neil, head of school, remarks on his gratitude for this class, commending them for their “passion for service to each other and their community.”

Besides being active participants in sports, arts and student life, these students have dedicated themselves to their studies.

“Two will graduate with summa cum laude honors for earning grade point averages above 3.9,” academic dean Tim Loomer said. “Six more will graduate with magna cum laude honors for earning a grade point average above 3.6.”

The members of the class were offered admission by 34 schools and programs across the country, including Azusa Pacific University, Baylor University, Bethel University, Biola University, Cal State Channel Islands, Cal State Los Angeles, Cal State Northridge, Calvin College, Corban University, Concordia University, George Fox University, Gordon College, Joshua Wilderness Institute at Hume Lake, Lewis & Clark, Oklahoma Christian University, Pepperdine University, Point Loma Nazarene University, Reed College, Rhode Island School of Design, Rochester Institute of Technology, San Francisco State University, School of Art Institute of Chicago, School of Visual Arts, Seattle Pacific University, Sonoma State, the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, the College of Saint Rose, The King’s College, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, Vanguard University, Warner Pacific College, Westmont College and Wheaton College.

Providence Hall graduates will pursue and further develop interests in athletics, academic subject areas and arts in their collegiate careers.

Sydney Hedges will play for the Westmont women’s basketball team, and several others plan to try out for athletic teams when they get to their colleges in the fall.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

