Monday, June 18 , 2018, 9:35 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Providence Hall’s T.J. Jan Thrives on the Edge

Point by point, fencing novice is quickly climbing national ranks. Providence Hall knows a deeper side to the freshman phenom.

By Ronald M. Grosh | February 18, 2008 | 4:26 p.m.

{mosimage}

[Editor’s note: An editing error resulted in the misspelling of T.J. Jan’s name. The story below has been corrected.]

For a school with an enrollment of just 28, Providence Hall has attracted an amazing array of students with a wide range of interests and activities.

Among them is a young man you would undoubtedly notice if you were to attend a Thursday morning chapel, one who enjoys the tasks of erecting a screen, setting up a projector, and testing the computer to which it is attached. Freshman T.J. Jan, who makes conquering technological innovations — and glitches — look deceptively easy and serves on the student Chapel Committee advised by Christopher Benson, is quietly helping prepare for weekly chapel.

Perhaps typical of most young men his age in his interest in electronics, including strategy and video games, Jan’s life contains an uncommon twist or two: He’s a fencer.

Involved in conditioning, training and tournament competition for a mere one year, Jan has become increasingly competitive in fencing and has qualified to enter the Junior Olympics this month in North Carolina. According to his mother, Angela Jan, however, he actually may skip the opportunity in favor of the fencing nationals competition, to be held in Portland in April. If he does, he’ll wait until next year to compete in the Junior Olympics.

Providence Hall faculty find Jan to be a hard-working, steady student who continually pushes himself toward his personal best, whether in work or play, and by example exhibits a quietly influential, natural leadership that his classmates readily observe. An honors student who discovered how much he enjoyed being part of outdoor drama in Humanities, his other interests run to the original Star Wars trilogy and the Lord of the Rings series, along with competitive board games.

Jan, who attends Calvary Chapel with his parents and sister, Christina, and actively participates in its high school youth group and events, has discovered a deep interest in missions, and a heart for the people of Thailand, in particular. A former student at Coastline Christian Academy in Goleta, he has twice had the opportunity to travel to Thailand, to an orphanage in Chang Rae as well as on medical outreach to remote villages. Interested in exploring a potential call by God to some form of missions, it is his intention to continue his service trips. Meanwhile, he continues to fill the role of a camp counselor in Calvary Chapel’s summer programs for youth.

Ronald M. Grosh is headmaster at Providence Hall, 33 E. Micheltorena St.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 