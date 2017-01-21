Providence Has Its Way Against Laguna Blanca

Four Providence players scored in double figures, and the Patriots rolled past Laguna Blanca, 68-30, in a Condor League boys basketball game on Saturday.
Gianni Madrigal led all scorers with 14 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, Caleb Jones scored 12 points, Bryan Sheets had 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had five steals, and Nick Butler also had 10 points. Chase Avery grabbed eight rebounds, and Ricky Beebe dished out five assists. Every player on Providence scored.
Providence, ranked No. 8 in CIF-SS Division 5A, improves to 10-7 overall and 2-0 in Condor League. The Patriots will play next on Tuesday night in a non-league game at Channel Islands.
