Providence Heralds Make-Up Winter Concert

To make up for the Lessons and Carols services that were canceled due to the Thomas Fire, Providence Performing Arts will present a Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12.

The performance will be at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. Admission is free and seating is unreserved. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

All ensembles — Chamber Singers, Chorale, Middle School Chorus, and Laudate Youth Chorus — will perform their choral repertoire.

In a departure from tradition, the format will not include the reading Scripture lessons or singing congregational carols, as is the custom in the Lessons and Carols service, Providence School said.

After nearly a month away, between the fire and Christmas break, students are reviewing and rehearsing music under direction of Rebecca Hodson and look forward to presenting their concert, Providence said.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.