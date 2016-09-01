Providence High Drops Volleyball Match

Girls Volleyball

After a tough loss Wednesday against Malibu High School, Providence girls volleyball opened its match Thursday against Santa Paula with renewed vigor.

With improved serve reception and a couple of blocks by Junia Work and Natali Torres, Providence kept the first set close.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Providence, who eventually lost 21-25, 14-25 and 21-25.

"We were very inconsistent from the service line and give up a few runs at crucial moments," Said first year head coach Kayta Goyich.

Providence fell to 0-2 on the season and is preparing for the Laguna Blanca tournament this weekend, which they open with a rematch against Santa Paula.

