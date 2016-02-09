Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:50 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hires New Business Manager, Marshall Howen

By Elaine Rottman for Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School | February 9, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

Marshall Howen

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School recently welcomed Marshall Howen as business manager, effective Feb. 1, 2016.

Howen brings a wide range of experience to support and grow the business manager position at Providence, a private Christian college preparatory school serving preschool through high school students.

He is the founder and owner of a thriving local solar installation and cleaning company, Sunrise805. 

In the recent past, he served on the executive team for Leonard Roofing, Inc., one of the largest new residential roofing and solar contractors in California.

In his role as their regional sales manager, he had the opportunity to grow in his core strategic development and organizational management skills. 

A member of the Santa Barbara community for 30 years, settling here after earning a degree in business and economics from Vestment College in 1987, Howen has contributed on a variety of levels directly related to business development and management.

He is an experienced organizational consultant and has been employed as business manager for an asset management firm.

He was a member of the founding boards of the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate, ELMO Early School and Young Life, and he has served in leadership at both Santa Barbara Community Church and Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.

Howen met his wife, Celia, when both were students at Westmont. She has returned to their alma mater as the college’s interim director for career development and calling.

Marshall and Celia are the parents of two adult children, Whitney and Cody. They look forward to their daughter’s June wedding in Oregon.

They enjoy having their son in town, where he serves the community they all love through his work at the Santa Barbara Foundation. 

Dr. Scott Lisea, Head of School, saw the need for a full-time business manager and made filling that position a priority.

"Tom Smith, who has been with the school for many years, managed Providence's business concerns on a part-time basis with great skill and sacrificial dedication," says Lisea. "With the growth of the school, Mr. Smith indicated he is ready to turn over the reins to a full-time business manager. We have been blessed by Tom’s work and look forward to the gifts and skills Marshall will bring to the school."

To learn more about Providence, please visit www.providencesb.org.

Elaine Rottman is the associate director of advancement for Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School.

 

