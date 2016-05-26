Providence Hires Trina Hudson as New Leader of Annual Giving Program

Trina Hudson of Hudson Consulting has joined Providence as counsel for annual giving. A resident of Santa Barbara for over 30 years, Hudson brings a knowledge and love of the community and its people to her work.

Before joining Hudson Consulting, Hudson was director of annual giving at Westmont College. During her tenure at Westmont she also served as assistant director of alumni and parent relations.

Prior to working at Westmont, Hudson worked in patient services at MedBridge and in event services for Elings Park Foundation.

Hudson graduated from Westmont in 1987 with a degree in English and married her husband, Steen, in 1988. They have three grown sons — Keaton, Taylor and Carter — and a soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Angela.

Hudson is involved in leadership at Santa Barbara Community Church and has taught Sunday School for 29 years.

She serves on the board of the Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter of The Association of Fundraising Professionals, is an avid runner and loves coffee dates with friends.

Hudson will work closely with Elaine Rottman, director of advancement, to build a comprehensive annual giving program.

In announcing hiring Hudson, Dr. Scott Lisea, head of school, said, “Like most independent schools, Providence depends on the support and good will of the community it serves to enlarge the breadth of its impact and strengthen its effectiveness.

“We are excited to have a professional of Trina’s caliber join our team,” he said. “Her roots go deep in this community, and she is going to be a great asset in ensuring that the school can sustain its demanding liberal arts curriculum; significant Christian discipleship and mentorship opportunities; and extensive programs in the arts, athletics and campus life.”

To learn more about the Providence annual giving program, visit www.providencesb.org/providence-fund.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence.