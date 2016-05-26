Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:20 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hires Trina Hudson as New Leader of Annual Giving Program

By Elaine Rottman for Providence | May 26, 2016 | 2:00 p.m.
Trina Hudson Click to view larger
Trina Hudson (Providence photo)

Trina Hudson of Hudson Consulting has joined Providence as counsel for annual giving. A resident of Santa Barbara for over 30 years, Hudson brings a knowledge and love of the community and its people to her work.

Before joining Hudson Consulting, Hudson was director of annual giving at Westmont College. During her tenure at Westmont she also served as assistant director of alumni and parent relations.

Prior to working at Westmont, Hudson worked in patient services at MedBridge and in event services for Elings Park Foundation.

Hudson graduated from Westmont in 1987 with a degree in English and married her husband, Steen, in 1988. They have three grown sons — Keaton, Taylor and Carter — and a soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Angela.

Hudson is involved in leadership at Santa Barbara Community Church and has taught Sunday School for 29 years.

She serves on the board of the Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter of The Association of Fundraising Professionals, is an avid runner and loves coffee dates with friends.

Hudson will work closely with Elaine Rottman, director of advancement, to build a comprehensive annual giving program.

In announcing hiring Hudson, Dr. Scott Lisea, head of school, said, “Like most independent schools, Providence depends on the support and good will of the community it serves to enlarge the breadth of its impact and strengthen its effectiveness.

“We are excited to have a professional of Trina’s caliber join our team,” he said. “Her roots go deep in this community, and she is going to be a great asset in ensuring that the school can sustain its demanding liberal arts curriculum; significant Christian discipleship and mentorship opportunities; and extensive programs in the arts, athletics and campus life.”

To learn more about the Providence annual giving program, visit www.providencesb.org/providence-fund.

Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 