Providence Hosting Santa Barbara Christian College Fair on Sept. 30

Parents and high school students alike may find embarking on the college search process a confusing time. With more than 3,500 colleges and universities in the United States alone, the choices can boggle the mind.

Providence, a Santa Barbara college preparatory school, is hosting the Santa Barbara Christian College Fair to provide information for students interested in continuing their education at a Christian faith-based college or university.

The fair will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at First Presbyterian Church, on the corner of State and Constance streets.

Knowledgeable admission representatives from 30 Christian colleges and universities from around the nation look forward to sharing information specific to their schools. Additionally, attendees will learn more about the college search and financial aid process in a presentation by Sean Smith, director of financial aid at Westmont College, from 7 to 8 p.m.

The event is free of charge. Click here for more information or email Providence college counselor Jen Loomer at [email protected].

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence.