Providence Loses Heartbreaker to Trinity Classic

Boys Basketball

The Providence boys basketball team fell to Trinity Classical Academy 47-46 on Saturday in the championship game of the Santa Clarita Christian tournament.

Chase Avery recorded his fourth double-double in five games, scoring 14 points and hauling in 14 rebounds. Bryan Sheets scored 11 points and dished out 6 assists, and Nick Butler scored 10 points for the Patriots.

Providence exploded out to an 11 point lead at halftime, but the Knights chipped away throughout the second half and took the lead when it mattered most.

"This was a tough way to end the tournament in the championship game, but this is why you play these competitive games early on in the season," explained Providence coach Steve Stokes. "Our guys are going to learn from this experience and it will be important to our success as this season progresses."

The Patriots fell to 4-1 on the season and next take on Carpinteria on Monday.

