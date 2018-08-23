Providence Loses Tight Match With Coastal Christian Academy

Providence girls volleyball suffered a hard-fought five-set loss against Coastal Christian Academy on Thursday at Santa Maria Valley Christian Academy. The scores were 23-25, 25-10, 14-25, 31-29, 15-13.
"It was the second loss of the young season, but great improvements have been shown," said coach Dave Goss.
Bella Madrigal led the Patriots with 14 kills and freshman Leah Sunukjian served 10 aces.
