Providence Lower School Hosting Open House Next Thursday

"There is no better way to get to know a community than to experience it firsthand," says Christopher Rutz, head of Providence, a Santa Barbara Christian School's elementary school program.

Rutz invites families with prospective K-6 students to visit the campus on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 16. The open house program will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Parents will have the opportunity to tour the campus, meet teachers and visit classes in session.

Providence was born out of the 2013 merger of Providence Hall and Santa Barbara Christian School. The school offers high-quality, Christian faith-based education for students in grades K-12. A preschool is being planned for fall 2014.

To learn more and to pre-register for the Jan. 16 Open House (K-6), click here or call 805.563.4770.

The Lower School campus is located at 3723 Modoc Road in Santa Barbara.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement for Providence.