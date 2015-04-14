Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:53 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Providence Names Scott Lisea Its New Head of School

By Elaine Rottman for Providence | April 14, 2015 | 1:17 p.m.

The Providence Board of Directors is very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott Lisea as next head of school, effective July 1.

Lisea
Dr. Scott Lisea

Dr. Lisea comes to Providence from Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, where he has served in a senior administrative position for the past five years, including serving as acting head of school during the 2014-15 school year.

The search process, which began in earnest in the spring of 2014, has been extensive and thorough. The scope of the search included internal candidates and external candidates from England and Australia as well as the United States.

"We are thankful our reputation in the independent Christian school community enabled us to generate a high-quality candidate pool, and we are thrilled by Dr. Lisea’s appointment," said Barry Goss, co-chair of the Providence Board of Directors. "The decision of the board was based on overall qualifications, which included experience, vision, passion, education, mature Christian faith and leadership style."

Dr. Lisea earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics and business from Westmont, graduating with the highest recognition, the Kenneth Monroe Award for Outstanding Male Student. He holds both a master’s and a doctorate from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena. After graduating from Westmont he served as San Diego area director for Young Life, a non-denominational Christian ministry to adolescents, then returned to Santa Barbara as Young Life regional director (directing two major regions at the same time). After 23 years overseeing significant growth with Young Life, he joined the faculty at Oaks Christian as associate head of school for spiritual life.

His accomplishments at Oaks include establishing strategic plans, developing the school’s spiritual and institutional mission, restructuring curriculum and developing new programs. He established the school’s “Excellence in Education” Task Force.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be able to join the great team at Providence, and to help continue, deepen and expand the impact and scope of Christian education in Santa Barbara," Dr. Lisea said. "I have spent my career investing in young people and those who serve them. I believe wholeheartedly that Providence is meant to be a beacon in this community, and that young people have a right to know Jesus Christ, and to know him deeply. Providence offers an extremely strong education and environment designed to help young people thrive. That’s what I get excited about — seeing young people thrive. I’m very grateful to be able to be a part of that in my community."

Dr. Lisea and his wife, Jamie, have provided leadership in a number of local organizations, including a weekly Young Life club for special needs children. Jamie Lisea is the author of Rich Thirsty Hungry, a retelling of three Gospel stories in contemporary language. Their three sons, Tyler, Reed and Braeden, are in college and high school.

Sharing his enthusiasm for Dr. Lisea’s appointment, Randal Clark, co-chair of the Providence Board of Directors, states: “Scott provides the precise leadership we need for the very exciting years ahead of us. We believe the future of a school with the academic quality and spiritual vitality of Providence will provide great challenge and reward for Scott and Jamie.”

Dr. David Winter, former president of Westmont and also former headmaster of Providence, shares, “Scott and Jamie are a marvelous gift to us, and confirm our projection of the major resource Providence is becoming for Santa Barbara. In the near future we expect to move onto an attractive permanent campus and to significantly increase our student enrollment.”

Providence is a growing Christian college preparatory school, currently serving 265 preschool through high school students. The school is known for academic rigor, individualized instruction, effective integration of modern technology with a semi-classical curriculum, an emphasis on the humanities, science, art, and music, and a new engineering academy. Providence was born of the 2013 merger of Santa Barbara Christian School (K-8) and Providence Hall (7-12). Securing and announcing a new campus is expected in the near future.

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.

