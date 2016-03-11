Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 5:48 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Providence Names Scott Rockney New Principal for Upper School

By Elaine Rottman for Providence School | March 11, 2016 | 12:40 p.m.

Scott Rockney

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School has announced that Scott Rockney has accepted an offer to serve as Upper School Principal (Grades 7-12), effective July 1, 2016. 

Rockney comes to Providence from Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, Calif., where he currently serves as the principal for the middle school.

Scott Lisea, Providence Head of School, previously served with Rockney at Oaks.

“He is a dynamic, faithful, personable and talented leader,” said Lisea, in making this announcement. “He develops people and schools with real passion. His experience will be an asset to our community at this time in our history.”

At Oaks Christian School, Rockney held the assistant middle school principal role for six years before becoming the middle school principal four years ago. 

During his 10 years of leadership at Oaks, he worked very closely with the high school administration to ensure students were prepared for a successful academic experience in high school and college.

Eight years ago, when Oaks Christian School acquired a 72,000-square-foot building on over seven acres to relocate the middle school, Rockney played a major leadership role researching physical architecture and its impact on student learning and school culture and best practices using space and design to improve student learning. 

The resulting building has become a model in Christian education and stands out among all independent schools.

Rockney holds a master’s degree in educational administration from California State University at Northridge and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and culture, also from CSU Northridge.

Before going to Oaks Christian, he taught Spanish and served as dean of students in a large public high school in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

In accepting the Upper School Principal position, Rockney said:  “I love the culture of the school, where students are nurtured in thinking, creativity and character to live healthy, rich, full, God-honoring lives. I want to be a part of that!”

Rockney will take over the position currently held by Tim Loomer, who is leaving Providence after seven years to complete a doctoral degree.

Providence is a college preparatory independent Christian day school educating students from preschool through high school. To learn more, visit www.providencesb.org.

Elaine Rottman is the associate director of advancement at Providence School.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 