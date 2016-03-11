Providence Names Scott Rockney New Principal for Upper School

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School has announced that Scott Rockney has accepted an offer to serve as Upper School Principal (Grades 7-12), effective July 1, 2016.

Rockney comes to Providence from Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, Calif., where he currently serves as the principal for the middle school.

Scott Lisea, Providence Head of School, previously served with Rockney at Oaks.

“He is a dynamic, faithful, personable and talented leader,” said Lisea, in making this announcement. “He develops people and schools with real passion. His experience will be an asset to our community at this time in our history.”

At Oaks Christian School, Rockney held the assistant middle school principal role for six years before becoming the middle school principal four years ago.

During his 10 years of leadership at Oaks, he worked very closely with the high school administration to ensure students were prepared for a successful academic experience in high school and college.

Eight years ago, when Oaks Christian School acquired a 72,000-square-foot building on over seven acres to relocate the middle school, Rockney played a major leadership role researching physical architecture and its impact on student learning and school culture and best practices using space and design to improve student learning.

The resulting building has become a model in Christian education and stands out among all independent schools.

Rockney holds a master’s degree in educational administration from California State University at Northridge and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and culture, also from CSU Northridge.

Before going to Oaks Christian, he taught Spanish and served as dean of students in a large public high school in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

In accepting the Upper School Principal position, Rockney said: “I love the culture of the school, where students are nurtured in thinking, creativity and character to live healthy, rich, full, God-honoring lives. I want to be a part of that!”

Rockney will take over the position currently held by Tim Loomer, who is leaving Providence after seven years to complete a doctoral degree.

Providence is a college preparatory independent Christian day school educating students from preschool through high school. To learn more, visit www.providencesb.org.

— Elaine Rottman is the associate director of advancement at Providence School.