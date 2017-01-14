Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:58 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Providence Narrowly Falls to Thacher in Thriller

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | January 14, 2017 | 10:22 p.m.

Despite strong performances from Ricky Beebe and Gianni Madrigal, the Providence boys basketball team fell to Thacher 40-38 after a thrilling fourth quarter on Saturday in a non-league matchup.

Madrigal notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, which Beebe nearly matched, scoring 12 and hauling in eight boards. Nick Butler and Chase Avery each pulled down eight rebounds for the Patriots (9-7, 1-0).

"Both teams played tough and it was a physical game," said Providence head coach Steve Stokes. "It was too bad someone had to be on the losing end tonight."

Providence had chances late in the fourth but couldn't convert, and Thacher extended the game by hauling down offensive rebounds.

Providence will face rival Laguna Blanca at SBCC for their homecoming game on January 21.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert

