Providence Opens Academic Year With Convocation Ceremony

Providence School, incorporating the former El Montecito School and the former Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School, opened the 2018-19 academic year with a convocation ceremony Aug. 21, at First United Methodist Church in Santa Barbara.

Attendees witnessed a procession of all faculty and seventh- through 12-grade students.

They heard welcome messages and charges from Tim Loomer, the head of school; Maggie Coffin, the head student prefect; and three teachers, Tifanny Massey, Scott Mitchell and Bruce Rottman.

Classes began this week for Providence students in preschool through high school. There are some 400 enrolled in the private, independent Christian school at 630 E. Canon Perdido St.

A few openings remain in select classes. Information is available at providencesb.org.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.