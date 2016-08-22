Providence Opens School Year Aug. 23 with Convocation

Convocation (Latin for “calling together”) is a formal academic and spiritual service that officially launches the beginning of the Providence Upper School (grades 7-12) year.

During the convocation service, representatives of the board of directors, the administration, the faculty and Upper School student prefect leaders will thank God for his providential care and ask for his blessing and guidance, while charging students to work diligently and to strive for excellence in the year ahead.

They also will enjoy the pleasure of welcoming new students and families to the Providence community.

The 2016-17 convocation service is Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (305 E. Anapamu St.).

It is expected that all Upper School students and families will attend. The service is open to anyone else who wishes to attend, including grandparents, Lower School families, community members and all friends of Providence.

Providence classes begin meeting Wednesday, Aug. 24. Limited openings remain in select grades. Visit providencesb.org/admission to inquire.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence.