Providence Opens School Year with Record Enrollment

By Elaine Rottman for Providence | August 29, 2014 | 10:24 a.m.

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School, opened Wednesday for the second academic year since the merger of Providence Hall and Santa Barbara Christian School in July 2013.

One of the goals of the merger was to strengthen enrollment by offering a seamless K-12 educational experience. That goal was more than met, with K-12 enrollment up 21 percent this fall (from 191 students on the first day of school in 2013 to 231 students present the first day in 2014).

In addition, Providence Preschool opens for its inaugural year next Tuesday, Sept. 2, with 36 students enrolled, bringing overall enrollment to 267.

"The criteria for assessing the strength of the Providence program is about much more than numbers enrolled," interim Head of School Chris Rutz said. "It is about students who are excited about learning and who are making excellent progress in their academic subjects while growing socially and spiritually."

Providence is a Christian college preparatory school serving grades PreK through 12 on two campuses in Santa Barbara. The Preschool and Lower School meet on a campus at 3723 Modoc Road, and the middle and high school programs meet on a downtown campus at 630 E. Canon Perdido St.

One new eighth-grade student had a positive report for her mother when she arrived to pick up her daughter at the end of the first day at Providence.

"This was the best day of my life, Mom! Thanks for doing this for me," she said.

Click here to learn more about Providence.

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.

