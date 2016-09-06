Providence Outlasts Fillmore in Five

Girls Volleyball

Providence pulled out a 16-14 decision in the fifth set to beat Fillmore in a non-league girls volleyball match on Tuesday. The match scores were 25-21, 28-26, 19-25, 16-25, 16-14.

"We were up and down all match with our energy," said coach Kayta Goyich. "After winning the first two sets we lost momentum and dropped sets 3 and 4. Halfway through the fourth set I told the girls to go have fun and be goofy. They turned it around too late to take that set but stole the fifth in a back-and-fourth battle."

Goyich praised play and energy of Maggie Coffin and the play of Elleny King and Veronika Everson.

The Patriots are back on the road at Santa Maria Valley Christian Academy on Friday.

