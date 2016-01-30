Providence Owns Boards in Condor League Rout

Providence broke a school record with 53 rebounds in a 61-29 win over Ojai Valley in a Condor League boys basketball game on Saturday.
Ricky Beebe recorded a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds. Gianni Madrigal had a big night with 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Chase Avery grabbed 12 rebounds and Bryan Sheets scored 9 points.
Providence improves to 12-6 overall and 3-0 in Condor League.
