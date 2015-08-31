Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:27 pm | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 
Providence Prep School Begins New Academic Year

Providence Lower School students enjoy popsicles after the first day of school.
Providence Lower School students enjoy popsicles after the first day of school. (Providence School photo)
By Elaine Rottman for Providence | August 31, 2015 | 1:59 p.m.

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School opened for the new academic year Wednesday, Aug. 26, with 299 students enrolled preschool through high school, which marks an 11 percent increase from the previous year.

While classes began at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, the school year was officially launched with an academic convocation service onTuesday evening, Aug. 25.

At the convocation service, Upper School students and faculty processed behind the school banner, sat together as new classmates and listened to charges from Head of School Dr. Scott Lisea, Head Prefect Justin Blum (Class of 2016) and three of their teachers, Mrs. Allison Smelley, Mr. Chris Elwood and Mr. Rodney Meadth.

Students recessed from the service to a rousing receiving line of faculty and administrators.

Providence offers Christian-based college preparatory education to preschool through sixth grade students on their Modoc Road campus and to seventh through eighth grade students on their Canon Perdido Street campus.

Providence was recognized as the top school in the 2015 Santa Barbara News Press Readers' Choice Awards for all three divisions: preschool, elementary/middle school and high school.

— Elaine Rottman represents Providence Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School.

 
