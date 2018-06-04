Providence Presents ‘Exploring the Digital Divide Between Parents and Children’

All parents can use some help understanding the real effects of technology on our children and how to walk alongside them in the 21st century. Join Providence, a Santa Barbara Christian School, on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a free evening lecture and open discussion with Lori Getz, technology expert and author, about our relationship with technology and our children.

The free event, titled "Exploring the Digital Divide Between Parents and Children," will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. in Santa Barbara. Pre-register by clicking here.

Even the most tech-savvy parent will learn something new!

Topics include quality vs. quantity (screen time); what constitutes a sharable moment; friending vs. over-friending; setting the right precedents and finding balance; how to talk to kids about digital drama; Internet addiction and multitasking behavior; and what’s next for the iGeneration.

Getz, M.A., is an educator, mother and Internet safety expert. She has appeared on Dr. Phil, Today, HLN, Dr. Drew and several other local news and radio programs (including the Ryan Seacrest show on KIIS FM). She often lectures live, speaking to parents, teachers and students across the country.

Getz has been published in several areas, including as an online expert for MomLogic.com and most recently was featured in Rachel Simmons’ new edition of Odd Girl Out. Her insight comes from both her professional and personal life working with children, ‘tweens and teens.

Providence is an independent Christian school serving grades K-12 in Santa Barbara. The "Providence Presents" parenting seminars are free public events, open to parents of children of all ages.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement for Providence.