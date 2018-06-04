Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:41 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Providence Presents ‘Exploring the Digital Divide Between Parents and Children’

By Elaine Rottman for Providence | January 13, 2014 | 4:02 p.m.

Lori Getz
Lori Getz

All parents can use some help understanding the real effects of technology on our children and how to walk alongside them in the 21st century. Join Providence, a Santa Barbara Christian School, on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a free evening lecture and open discussion with Lori Getz, technology expert and author, about our relationship with technology and our children.

The free event, titled "Exploring the Digital Divide Between Parents and Children," will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. in Santa Barbara. Pre-register by clicking here.

Even the most tech-savvy parent will learn something new!

Topics include quality vs. quantity (screen time); what constitutes a sharable moment; friending vs. over-friending; setting the right precedents and finding balance; how to talk to kids about digital drama; Internet addiction and multitasking behavior; and what’s next for the iGeneration.

Getz, M.A., is an educator, mother and Internet safety expert. She has appeared on Dr. Phil, Today, HLN, Dr. Drew and several other local news and radio programs (including the Ryan Seacrest show on KIIS FM). She often lectures live, speaking to parents, teachers and students across the country.

Getz has been published in several areas, including as an online expert for MomLogic.com and most recently was featured in Rachel Simmons’ new edition of Odd Girl Out. Her insight comes from both her professional and personal life working with children, ‘tweens and teens.

Providence is an independent Christian school serving grades K-12 in Santa Barbara. The "Providence Presents" parenting seminars are free public events, open to parents of children of all ages.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement for Providence.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 