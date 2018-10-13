Providence Presents Hosts Paul Angone, Voice for Millennials

Paul Angone, former Westmont College and graduate school admissions counselor, and best-selling author, opens the 2018-19 Providence Presents season Wednesday, Oct. 17, with a talk about questions students should ask themselves to understand their identity and calling, and to be able to move confidently into college and beyond.

The free event will be at 6:30 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 36 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

Providence Presents invites the Santa Barbara community to engage in conversations about education and parenting.

Providence is an independent school educating children from preschool through high school.

In his presentation, Angone will address some key challenges facing today’s generation as the future of work rapidly changes.

Angone said he promises to help students and their parents uncover and leverage what he calls their unique “signature sauce“ — that personal combination of an individual’s ingredients that allows them to enjoy being successful.

Parents who use strategic questions to help their children clarify and uncover their signature sauce help those children celebrate and use their skills and values, instead of falling into the social media trap of what Angone has defined as our culture’s “obsessive comparison disorder.”

Angone has spoken at schools and universities across the nation and has worked with companies such as Intel Security, Wells Fargo and Aflac to help millennials and companies work better together.

He has contributed to, and been featured in such publications as Bloomberg, Business Insider and the Chicago Tribune. A graduate of Westmont College, Angone lives in Denver.

For more information on Providence Presents and to sign up to be notified of future presentations, visit www.providencesb.org/providencepresents.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.