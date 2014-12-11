Providence Singers, Instrumentalists to Present Service of Lessons and Carols

In what has become an annual tradition, Providence singers and instrumentalists, joined by the Laudate Youth Chorus and under the direction of Rebecca Leftwich Hodson, will present a traditional Service of Lessons and Carols.

There will be many opportunities for the audience to join in the singing familiar seasonal carols. This reflective worship service is held in the beautiful, acoustically-vibrant stone sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, at Garden and Anapamu streets.

Two services are offered: at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14. There is no admission fee. A freewill offering will be taken to defray expenses and to support the performing arts program at Providence. Doors open 20 minutes before the start of each service.

Please note: Parking at the church is very limited. Plan to arrive early to find street or city lot parking.

The school requests an RSVP to ensure there are enough seats for those who would like to attend. RSVP by clicking here.

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.