Providence Pulls Away From Cate in Fourth Quarter for 62-53 Win

Bryan Sheets of Providence drives on Cate’s Marko Pliso during first half. Sheets scored 19 points. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 27, 2018 | 7:57 p.m.

Providence went on an 8-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter and shot 16 free throws in the quarter to turn back Cate, 62-53, in a battle on Division 5AA boys basketball teams on Saturday at the SBCC Sports Pavilion.

With Providence ahead by two (47-45) at the start of the period, Nick Butler stole the ball on Cate’s first possession and that led to a basket by Bryan Sheets. 

The Patriots (18-1) followed with an offensive rebound by Chase Avery, a reverse layup by Butler and a steal and lay-in by Evan Boger to go up 55-45.

“You got to string stops together, especially the way (Cate) shoots,” Providence coach Steve Stokes said. “They can shoot the ball and fill it up. No lead was safe in our book, so we had to make sure we were dialed in there.”

Providence made it tough on Cate sharp-shooter Marko Pliso, holding him to a pair of three pointers and 16 points. Butler guarded Pliso for most of the game.

“With Marko and Patrick Armstrong, they’re two pretty explosive offensive players and they were the two guys we keyed on coming in,” Stokes said. “Nick did a good job on Marko.”

Pliso and Armstrong helped bring Cate (5-4) back from a 20-8 deficit to a 22-20 lead in the second quarter. Armstrong started a 14-0 run with a three-pointer. Pliso gave the Rams a 25-22 lead with a long-distance trey and put them up 27-23 with a drive and layup.

“He did a lot of things for us,” Cate coach Andy Gil said of Pliso. “He got his hands on a lot of balls, he was OK defensively. I’m just really proud of our effort. They’re a really good team and we knew coming into it we were going to have our hands full. 

“I thought we accepted the challenge really well. The entire first half we got every shot we were actually looking for, we just missed too many chippies — we missed seven layups in first half."

Marko Pliso drives to the hoop for two of his team-high 16 points for Cate. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Providence scored seven straight points to go back up, 30-27, but Cate regained the lead, 31-30, on baskets by John Rigby Shelburne and Armstrong.

The Patriots got a free throw from Butler and the half ended in a 31-31 tie.

With Cate down 38-33 early in the third quarter, Pliso was fouled shooting a trey. He hit all three free throws, but the Rams were hit with a technical foul.

Butler made both free throws for the technical and the Patriots kept possession. Avery buried a three-pointer, increasing the lead to 43-36.

“One of the turning points was the technical foul in the third quarter,” said Gil. “We were about to cut it to two points and then they get rewarded and we’re going the other way.”

The Rams were hurt by foul trouble. Starters Khadim Pouye and Thomas Nettesheim both picked up their fourth fouls in the third quarter. 

Providence shot 36 free throws in the game, making 22, while Cate was 10 of 13 from the line.

“We were going to the rim pretty hard and we just weren’t being rewarded at the free-throw line,” said Gil.

“Cate tried to match up with us, so we tried to spread them out and get the ball in the paint through some dribble drives,” said Stokes. “We were able to get to the free-throw line because we were in attack mode pretty much most of the game.

“Butler was 11 of 15 from the line. That’s the difference in the game. Teams that are able to make free throws down the stretch are able to grow the lead.”

Cate narrowed the lead to four (57-53) with 42 seconds left, but Providence held off the Rams by making five free throws in the final seconds.

Sheets led Providence with 20 points, Butler had 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, Boger scored 12 points and Caleb Johnson grabbed 12 rebounds.

Coastal Christian 52, Providence 44

Bella Madrigal scored 20 points for the Patriots in the non-league game at SBCC.
 

