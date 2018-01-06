Providence Rallies With Strong Second Half to Take Down Orcutt Academy

Boys Basketball

The Providence boys basketball team took down Orcutt Academy 62-56 on Saturday in a non-league matchup.

The Patriots were down 11 at halftime but outscored Orcutt 38-21 in the second half to manage the victory.

Bryan Sheets scored 17 points and dished out 7 assists. Nick Butler scored 17 points, and Evan Boger added 16 points, while making four of five three-pointers.

"I was proud of the way we executed down the stretch and was proud of the grit we showed tonight," explained Providence head coach Steve Stokes. "We have not been in this situation this year, we just kept coming at them and kept chipping away."

The Patriots will be back in action on Thursday in their league opener on the road at Garden Street, 7:00 pm.

