Providence Remains Unbeaten With Win Over Orcutt Academy

Boys Basketball

The Providence boys basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 64-43 victory over Orcutt Academy on Friday as part of the Santa Clarita Christian Tournament.

Bryan Sheets led all scorers with 23 points. Evan Boger scored 14 points, making four of six three point attempts.

"Our bench really stepped up tonight and played some big minutes that ignited our team in the second half," explained Providence head coach Steve Stokes. "It was a great team win."

The Patriots take on Trinity Classical on Saturday in the tourney championship game.

