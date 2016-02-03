Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:04 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Providence Romps; Bishop Blitzed by St. Bonaventure; Laguna Wins

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 3, 2016 | 8:45 p.m.

Providence tuned up for its Condor League title showdown with Laguna Blanca by routing Midland, 67-29, in boys basketball on Wednesday.

Providence was led by sophomore Bryan Sheets who had 18 points and 5 assists. Caleb Jones scored 14 points, Gianni Madrigal scored 10 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, and Ricky Beebe dished out 5 assists.

The Patriots are 13-6 overall (4-0 in Condor League). They play at 4-0 Laguna Blanca on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Providence defeated Laguna earlier in the season, 71-58, in a non league game.

St. Bonaventure 55, Bishop Diego 34

The Cardinals led 34-26 with three minutes left in the third quarter when St. Bonaventure went on a 27-0 run to end the game.

Dylan Streett scored 13 points to lead Bishop (6-18, 3-5 in the Tri-Valley League). Nick Martel and Will Goodwin each had 7 points.

GIRLS SOCCER

Laguna Blanca 5, Midland 1

Laguna Blanca's offense was on fire in the first half, scoring all five of its goals.

"We played an exceptional game and controlled it from the outset," coach Kevin Shertzer said.

Sophia Fay played a through ball to Phoebe Madsen for the first goal in the 8th minute..  Two minutes later, Brooklyn Kinsler flicked Madsen throw-in into the far corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead.

At the 30 minute mark, Fay had her second assist, this time setting up Kelly Bickett.  Kinsler set up Bickett  for her second of the match.

Bickett completed a hat trick three minutes later, tipping in a corner kick from Kinsler.

"We knocked the ball around skillfully and finished our chances when they presented themselves," said Shertzer.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Foothill Tech 8, Carpinteria 7

Time ran out on the Warriors in their bid to tie the score and they fell short against the defending CIF champions.

Brenda Rodriguez scored four goals and Kimmy Methmann added two in the Tri-Valley League game. The loss dropped Carpinteria into third place with three games to play.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 