Providence Romps; Bishop Blitzed by St. Bonaventure; Laguna Wins

Prep Roundup

Providence tuned up for its Condor League title showdown with Laguna Blanca by routing Midland, 67-29, in boys basketball on Wednesday.

Providence was led by sophomore Bryan Sheets who had 18 points and 5 assists. Caleb Jones scored 14 points, Gianni Madrigal scored 10 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, and Ricky Beebe dished out 5 assists.

The Patriots are 13-6 overall (4-0 in Condor League). They play at 4-0 Laguna Blanca on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Providence defeated Laguna earlier in the season, 71-58, in a non league game.

St. Bonaventure 55, Bishop Diego 34

The Cardinals led 34-26 with three minutes left in the third quarter when St. Bonaventure went on a 27-0 run to end the game.

Dylan Streett scored 13 points to lead Bishop (6-18, 3-5 in the Tri-Valley League). Nick Martel and Will Goodwin each had 7 points.

GIRLS SOCCER

Laguna Blanca 5, Midland 1

Laguna Blanca's offense was on fire in the first half, scoring all five of its goals.

"We played an exceptional game and controlled it from the outset," coach Kevin Shertzer said.

Sophia Fay played a through ball to Phoebe Madsen for the first goal in the 8th minute.. Two minutes later, Brooklyn Kinsler flicked Madsen throw-in into the far corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead.

At the 30 minute mark, Fay had her second assist, this time setting up Kelly Bickett. Kinsler set up Bickett for her second of the match.

Bickett completed a hat trick three minutes later, tipping in a corner kick from Kinsler.

"We knocked the ball around skillfully and finished our chances when they presented themselves," said Shertzer.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Foothill Tech 8, Carpinteria 7

Time ran out on the Warriors in their bid to tie the score and they fell short against the defending CIF champions.

Brenda Rodriguez scored four goals and Kimmy Methmann added two in the Tri-Valley League game. The loss dropped Carpinteria into third place with three games to play.

