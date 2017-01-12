Providence Romps in Condor League Opener

Boys Basketball

Bryan Sheets led all scorers with 16 points to go with five steals and four assists in a 69-26 Providence boys basketball win over Ojai Valley on Thursday.

Chase Avery was just shy of a double double with 15 points, nine rebounds. Gianni Madrigal grabbed nine rebounds, and Nick Butler grabbed eight. Every player on the team scored, and recorded an assist.

"We were undefeated league champions last season, so we have a bull's eye on our back. Everyone in our league is going to bring their A game against us, they will get up for us," said coach Steve Stokes. "We need to be at our best and bring great energy every night to take everyone's best shot."

Providence is 9-6 overall and moves to 1-0 in Condor League play. The Patriots next play on Saturday in a non league game at Thacher.

Providence Girls 49, Ojai Valley 9

Veronika Everson and Monika Lopez each scored 12 points for the Patriots. Mikaela Torres and Bella Madrigal each had eight points and eight rebounds.