Providence Runner Kylie Brown Qualifies for CIF

Kylie Brown of Providence qualified for the CIF-Southern Section cross country prelims by finishing third at the Condor League finals on Wednesday at Midland in Los Olivos.
Sarah Jane Robertson of the Patriots finished ninth overall in the girls race.
Rick Eickert and Adam King were the top finishers for the Providence boys, placing eighth and 11th, respectively.
