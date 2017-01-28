Providence Runs All Over Midland in Rout

Boys Basketball

Things went very well for the Providence boys basketball team on Saturday despite having only five players active due to illness.

The Patriots routed Condor League opponent Midland 82-16 at Westmont College to improve to 12-8 overall and 4-0 in league play.

Gianni Madrigal put up a double-double, scoring 24 while hauling in 14 rebounds. Nick Butler flirted with a triple double by scoring 22 points, dishing out six assists, and earning nine steals. Chase Avery also notched a double-double, scoring 12 and raking in 11 rebounds along with five steals.

The Patriots led 24-2 after the first quarter and 48-5 at halftime.

Providence will duel Garden Street Academy, who are also undefeated in league play, on senior night this Tuesday at Westmont.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.