Boys Basketball

Providence Runs All Over Midland in Rout

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | January 28, 2017 | 9:22 p.m.

Things went very well for the Providence boys basketball team on Saturday despite having only five players active due to illness.

The Patriots routed Condor League opponent Midland 82-16 at Westmont College to improve to 12-8 overall and 4-0 in league play.

Gianni Madrigal put up a double-double, scoring 24 while hauling in 14 rebounds. Nick Butler flirted with a triple double by scoring 22 points, dishing out six assists, and earning nine steals. Chase Avery also notched a double-double, scoring 12 and raking in 11 rebounds along with five steals.

The Patriots led 24-2 after the first quarter and 48-5 at halftime. 

Providence will duel Garden Street Academy, who are also undefeated in league play, on senior night this Tuesday at Westmont. 

