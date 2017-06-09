Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:05 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Providence School in Santa Barbara Graduates 18 High School Seniors

Class of 2017 boasts students with accomplishments in academics, community service and the arts

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School celebrated the accomplishments of 18 graduates on Friday at First Presbyterian Church. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 9, 2017 | 9:12 p.m.

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School celebrated the accomplishments of 18 graduates on Friday at First Presbyterian Church, saluting a class with a high degree of participation in arts, athletics and service.

The Providence students were accepted to 32 schools in 11 different states, with a total of 53 college acceptances, school leaders said.

This year’s class was offered more than $200,000 in scholarships, and graduated with an average cumulative weighted GPA of 3.79, according to Elaine Rottman, the school’s Director of Advancement.

Seven students will study at Westmont College. Others will attend King's College, Loyola Marymount University, Northern Arizona University, Pepperdine University, Point Loma Nazarene University, Princeton University, the University of California, Merced, and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

"We are proud of Providence's 2017 graduating class,” said Upper School principal and Associate Head of School Scott Rockney.

“This class has worked hard, producing great academic results and stellar college acceptances, notable athletic achievements at the league and California Interscholastic Federation level, beautiful growth in the performing arts and meaningful lives dedicated to God for his work in the world.”

Lily Olsen, who will attend Princeton University, was recognized as valedictorian and Sandy Cruz was selected as the class speaker. 

“The world is brimming with potential,” Olsen told the crowd during her commencement speech. “In your walk with Christ, relationships, academics and other interests let the meaning behind our school be a reminder — the word providence.”

Seven Providence graduates plan to attend Westmont College and all of them were accepted to four-year universities, school officials said.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

More than half of the Class of 2017 is graduating with academic distinction, according to Hayley Penton, the school’s director of college counseling and student life.

“Preparing them for the college search was a privilege because among them are Eagle Scouts, athletes and award-winning musicians,” Penton said.

“The class has contributed more than 3,000 hours of community service, and the list goes on. They are an incredible group of students who should be proud of what is behind and what is ahead.”

Graduating seniors Isabelle Marchand and Emily Peterson were recognized as National Merit Scholar Commended students.

This year, for the first time, the Christian school staff invited former board members, faculty and alumni of the two schools which merged to form Providence in 2013: Santa Barbara Christian School (grades K-8) and Providence Hall (grades 7-12).

Staff expected 30 board emeriti and more than 20 alumni and former faculty to attend. The board emeriti participated in the graduation procession.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

