Providence School Fundraiser Happening at New Rosewood Miramar Beach

Providence School, formed in July 2018 by a merger of Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School and El Montecito School San Roque, holds its inaugural gala fundraising event Friday, March 15, at the Rosewood Miramar Beach.

Celebrate Providence! honors the history of Christian education in Santa Barbara with an auction, dinner and program. This event, dubbed A Seaside Soiree, will be one of the first nonprofit fundraisers held at the Rosewood Miramar venue following its grand re-opening at the beginning of March.

Event co-chairs Colette Nottage Crafton and Melissa Kuykendall expect 330 guests to attend the gala, drawing from current school families, alumni families, board members, faculty, and community supporters.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with drinks and appetizers on the Great Lawn. Guests can bid on hundreds of silent auction items donated by local individuals and businesses while listening to the music of a faculty band.

Dinner featuring a menu created by Chef Massimo Falsini will be held in the Chandelier Ballroom, where attendees seated beneath the Baccarat chandeliers can enjoy the program, including students singing an African blessing, a short film made for the occasion, and a live auction and raffle drawings.

All funds raised will support the students and mission of Providence School, providing an environment where students from preschool through grade 12 can flourish academically, socially and spiritually.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.