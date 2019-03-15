Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 15 , 2019, 12:58 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Providence School Fundraiser Happening at New Rosewood Miramar Beach

By Elaine Rottman for Providence School | March 15, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Providence School, formed in July 2018 by a merger of Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School and El Montecito School San Roque, holds its inaugural gala fundraising event Friday, March 15, at the Rosewood Miramar Beach.

Celebrate Providence! honors the history of Christian education in Santa Barbara with an auction, dinner and program. This event, dubbed A Seaside Soiree, will be one of the first nonprofit fundraisers held at the Rosewood Miramar venue following its grand re-opening at the beginning of March.

Event co-chairs Colette Nottage Crafton and Melissa Kuykendall expect 330 guests to attend the gala, drawing from current school families, alumni families, board members, faculty, and community supporters.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with drinks and appetizers on the Great Lawn. Guests can bid on hundreds of silent auction items donated by local individuals and businesses while listening to the music of a faculty band.

Dinner featuring a menu created by Chef Massimo Falsini will be held in the Chandelier Ballroom, where attendees seated beneath the Baccarat chandeliers can enjoy the program, including students singing an African blessing, a short film made for the occasion, and a live auction and raffle drawings.

All funds raised will support the students and mission of Providence School, providing an environment where students from preschool through grade 12 can flourish academically, socially and spiritually.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 