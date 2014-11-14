Providence School Holding Open House on Sunday

Providence, a Christian college preparatory school, is holding an open house for those interested in grades 7 through 12 this Sunday afternoon, Nov. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Visitors are invited to meet and talk with faculty and staff, take a personalized tour with a student guide, sit in on a class, and hear from current students, alumni and parents regarding their Providence experience.

The open house will be held on the school's current Upper School campus at 630 E. Canon Perdido St. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

Providence recently was voted best private school in both the K-8 and 9-12 categories by the Santa Barbara News-Press Readers' Choice Awards. The school also received the Outstanding Campus Culture Award presented by the California Educators' Hall of Fame.

Click here to register online for the open house. Nonregistered guests are welcome to attend.

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.