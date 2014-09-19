Providence School Hosting Santa Barbara Christian College Fair

For the fifth year, Providence is pleased to host the Santa Barbara Christian College Fair.

Representatives from 34 Christian colleges and universities across the country will be present at the fair, held at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29.

Sean Smith, director of financial aid at Westmont College, will make a presentation on the college financial aid process at 6:30 p.m.

Hosting the Christian College Fair is a good fit for Providence, where students benefit from up to six years intensive assistance in college planning, from inventorying goals and interests to the college application and selection process. Jen Loomer, who holds an advanced degree in college counseling, directs the college counseling program.

All interested students and their families are warmly invited to attend the Santa Barbara Christian College Fair. For more information and to download a bar code to save time at the fair, click here.

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.