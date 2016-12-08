Providence School Presents A Service of Lessons and Carols

Providence School singers and musicians, joined by the Laudate Youth Chorus, and under the direction of Rebecca Leftwich Hodson, will present a traditional Service of Lessons and Carol at 7 p.m. Friday. Dec. 9, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the First United Methodist Church, corner of Garden and Anapamu streets, Santa Barbara.
The audience will have opportunities to join in singing familiar seasonal carols in the church's acoustically vibrant stone sanctuary.
The Service of Lessons and Carols does not require a ticket for admission. Seating is available on the main level and in the balcony of the church. An offering will be received to defray expenses and to support the performing arts program at Providence. Doors open 30 minutes before the services. All are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit www.providencesb.org/lessons
— Elaine Rottman for Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School.