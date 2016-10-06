Providence School Presents Conversation about Election 2016

The 2016 presidential election is one of the most polarized in memory. Both major party candidates are posting historically high negative ratings. Concerned citizens ponder their options. Many wonder if their vote matters.

Providence Presents, a free speaker series open to the greater Santa Barbara community, takes a look at the 2016 Election in an informative conversation with Bruce Rottman, a Providence School faculty member, at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 36 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara

In guiding this informative, non-partisan conversation, “Does Your Vote Matter? Principled Voting in an Unprincipled Era,” Rottman will explain how the American electoral system has evolved to produce the current state of affairs.

Rottman will address whether or not an individual's vote “counts.” And he will suggest a way for voters to approach this election by reacquainting themselves with foundational truths of American government.

"The question is not so much for whom to vote but how to vote," Rottman said. "I hope to encourage those who are concerned about 'throwing away' a vote or who feel they must vote for what they consider to be the lesser of two evils."

Rottman teaches high school government, economics, history and humanities classes at Providence. He has more than 36 years teaching experience in private schools and is the recipient of awards for economics and political education, including the NASDAQ Award presented to the top five economic educators in the nation.

He lectures for the Foundation for Economic Education and Young America’s Foundation.

For more information and to RSVP regarding attendance, visit www.providencesb.org/providencepresents.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.