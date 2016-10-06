Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:12 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Providence School Presents Conversation about Election 2016

By Elaine Rottman for Providence School | October 6, 2016 | 1:18 p.m.

The 2016 presidential election is one of the most polarized in memory. Both major party candidates are posting historically high negative ratings. Concerned citizens ponder their options. Many wonder if their vote matters.

Providence Presents, a free speaker series open to the greater Santa Barbara community, takes a look at the 2016 Election in an informative conversation with Bruce Rottman, a Providence School faculty member, at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 36 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara

In guiding this informative, non-partisan conversation, “Does Your Vote Matter? Principled Voting in an Unprincipled Era,” Rottman will explain how the American electoral system has evolved to produce the current state of affairs.

Rottman will address whether or not an individual's vote “counts.” And he will suggest a way for voters to approach this election by reacquainting themselves with foundational truths of American government.

"The question is not so much for whom to vote but how to vote," Rottman said. "I hope to encourage those who are concerned about 'throwing away' a vote or who feel they must vote for what they consider to be the lesser of two evils."

Rottman teaches high school government, economics, history and humanities classes at Providence. He has more than 36 years teaching experience in private schools and is the recipient of awards for economics and political education, including the NASDAQ Award presented to the top five economic educators in the nation.

He lectures for the Foundation for Economic Education and Young America’s Foundation.

For more information and to RSVP regarding attendance, visit www.providencesb.org/providencepresents.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 