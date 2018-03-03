Monday, June 25 , 2018, 9:30 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Providence School Project at Business Park Earns Goleta Design Review Board Approval

Christian school looks to move grade 7-12 campus to retrofitted 21,408-square-foot commercial building, add synthetic turf athletic field

The Goleta Design Review Board has approved Providence School’s plans to convert a 21,408-square-foot commercial building at 5385 Hollister Ave. into a new campus for its junior high and high schools. Click to view larger
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 3, 2018 | 11:35 p.m.

Providence School’s plan to build a new junior high and high school campus won a passing grade at a recent Goleta Design Review Board meeting.

The school wants to build a new campus at 5385 Hollister Ave. in the Santa Barbara Corporate Center just west of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

“I support this project,” Design Review Board member Bill Shelor said. “I think this is a great upgrade, and I hope the school does wonderfully.”

The seven-member panel gave design approval to the project at its Feb. 27 meeting.

Providence, a K-12 independent Christian school, currently has two campuses, a grade 7-12 upper school at 630 E. Canon Perdido, and a K-6 lower school at 3723 Modoc Road.

The school is proposing to make façade improvements to an existing 21,408-square-foot commercial building in the business park. Plans call for the installation of accessible walkways and ramps, new lighting, changes to parking lot striping, and changes to the landscaping. It also plans to remove 24 trees on the site.

The school also wants to install a synthetic turf athletic field, as well as a 6-foot-tall exterior fence to give the campus privacy. Access to the school would be from Patterson Avenue and Mentor Drive.

“This is a handsome retrofit,” DRB chairman Scott Branch said. “It is kind of crazy, sad times we live in. Do we want to see into schools or do we want to protect the schools with fences?”

Board member Jennifer Fullerton complimented the vision.

“I really like the way it looks,” she said. “It’s a huge improvement over the buildings that are there right now, which are very blah. I think it’s a lot nicer than any school I ever went to.”

