Providence School Sets Convocation

An convocation ceremony will open Providence School's 2017-18 school year 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Classes begin for preschool-high school students the following morning.

Convocation (Latin for calling together) is a formal service, both academic and spiritual, officially launching the new school year. During the service the Providence community welcomes all its new students, faculty and families.

This event features short, charges from the head of school, Dr. Scott Lisea; student head prefect, Megan Varchetto; and three Upper School faculty members, Nate Alker, Max Beers and Carri Svoboda.

The convocation is open to all who would like to attend.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.