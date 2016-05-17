Providence Seeks Applicants to Fill Few Remaining Spaces for Fall 2016

For Providence, a Christian preschool through high school independent school in Santa Barbara serving 300 students on two campuses, 2016 has been a strong year for enrollment.

While several classes already have waiting lists, a few spaces are still available at specific grade levels, reports Joyce Luy, the school’s director of admission.

“It is not too late for families who are undecided about what is the best place for their child’s education to consider Providence,” she said. “If a family is looking for options for any grade level this fall, we invite them to consider Providence.”

Luy and her staff welcome families to schedule a campus tour while school is still in session so they can see Providence in action and meet faculty and administrators.

“Nothing compares to seeing this distinctive, Christian faith-based form of education with your own eyes,” she said.

Providence offers a developmentally-appropriate program at the preschool (ages 3-5) level, and the elementary (K-6) program emphasizes academic excellence and character development.

A robust college preparatory program in the upper school (grades 7-12), is complemented by a service-oriented Engineering Academy, the Libertas humanities honors program, many opportunities for leadership development, dynamic visual and performing arts, CIF championship athletics, comprehensive college counseling and a full integration of faith with all aspects of learning.

Providence offers financial assistance for families who need help with the cost of tuition. The school aims to make Providence an affordable option for all members of the Santa Barbara community.

“These classes will fill quickly, so we encourage you to contact us soon,” Luy said.

To learn more and to make an appointment for a campus tour or to submit an application, visit www.providencesb.org or call the upper school at 805.962.4400 or the lower school at 805.563.4770.

— Elaine Rottman is the associate director of advancement at Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School.