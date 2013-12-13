Providence Hosting ‘Service of Lessons and Carols’ This Friday, Saturday

In what has become an annual tradition, Providence singers and musicians, joined by the Laudate Youth Chorus and under the direction of Rebecca Leftwich Hodson, will present a traditional Service of Lessons and Carols this Friday and Saturday.

This reflective worship service is held in the beautiful, acoustically-vibrant First United Methodist Church, 305 East Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. There will be many opportunities for the audience to join in singing familiar seasonal carols.

The service will begin at 7 p.m. both evenings. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is unassigned. There is no admission fee. A freewill offering will be taken at intermission to support the performing arts program at Providence.

Providence is a Christian college preparatory school serving grades kindergarten through 12.

Click here for more information about the school and the event.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement for Providence.