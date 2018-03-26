Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:49 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Providence Standout Nick Butler Earns All-CIF 5AA Basketball Honors

CIF girls basketball honor squads include Bishop Diego's Natalie Whiting, Cate's Elle Smith

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 26, 2018 | 10:35 p.m.

Nick Butler raised the level of his game to become a standout player for the Providence boys basketball team.

Butler was rewarded for his play by being named to the All CIF-Southern Section 5AA Division Team.

Butler averaged 17.3 points. 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals in leading the Patriots to the 5AA quarterfinals.

“Nick went from someone who piled up DNPs (did not play) as a freshman and sophomore; didn’t quit, didn’t transfer, kept working,” said Providence coach Steve Stokes.

Two other county boys earned All-CIF basketball honors: Jordan Tyler of Lompoc was picked to the 4A Division team and Joey Nevarez of Santa Maria was named to the 5AAA team.

On the girls side, Natalie Whiting of Bishop Diego was chosen to the 5AA team and Cate's Elle Smith was picked to 5A squad.

From the North County, Righetti’s Zane Scheckherd was named to the 2A team and Erin Jenkins of Cabrillo earned 3AA honors.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

