Providence Student Avila Wins Scholarship to Study Abroad

Providence School sophomore Valeria Avila has been awarded a full scholarship to participate in a four-week study abroad program in Seville, Spain, this summer.
The award from the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) sends high school students such as Avila to study Spanish language and culture while being immersed in a vibrant community in Seville.
CIEE provides these study abroad opportunities for students to broaden their global mindset and cultural awareness. Funding is provided through a private California-based donor.
Avila is an honors student, ASB representative, and plays on the varsity girls basketball team. She has attended Providence School for the past three years.
— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.