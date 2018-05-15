Providence Students to Stage ‘Beauty and the Beast’

The tale is as old as time, but Providence School's performance of Disney favorite Beauty and the Beast will be fresh and new when it is staged May 18-20 at La Cumbre Middle School, 2255 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara.

The age-old tale of Beauty and the Beast tells of an arrogant, young prince, cursed by an enchantress to turn into a Beast (Eric Smith) until the prince can learn to love and be loved in return.

Smart, headstrong and beautiful, a local village girl, Belle (Jolie Richardson), stumbles across the Beast's castle as she searches for her missing father, Maurice (Chase Avery). She trades her life for her father’s and becomes the Beast’s prisoner.

Over time and with the help of the Beast’s enchanted servants — featuring Blake LaBrie as Lumiere, Jordan Short as Cogsworth, and Cassi Hansen as Mrs. Potts — Belle begins to soften the Beast’s heart and teach him how to love.

Featuring the songs “Be Our Guest,” “Something There,” “If I Can’t Love Her,” as well as the title number, Beauty and the Beast showcases Providence’s talented young performers.

There are three performances: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and a 3 p.m. Sunday matinée. Tickets may be bought online at http://www.providencesb.org/arts/beautyandthebeast/. Seats are $22.50 preferred and $12.50 general. All seating is reserved.

The box office opens 45 minutes before each show. Doors open 20 minutes before the show. This show is suitable for all ages.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.