Girls Volleyball
Providence Sweeps Oak Grove
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| October 12, 2016 | 5:55 p.m.
Amanda Diaz served 25 straight points in the first set, and Providence rolled to a sweep over Oak Grove in a Condor League girls volleyball match on Wednesday night. The scores were 25-0, 25-6, 25-12.
Natalie Torres led the Patriots with 5 kills and Maggie Coffin, Junia Work and Shannon Mason added 3 apiece.
Providence plays at Laguna Blanca on Friday.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.