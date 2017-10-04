Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Providence Tennis Beats Dunn for Second Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2017 | 7:47 p.m.

Ava Vandever rebounded from her first loss of the season by blanking her next two opponents, leading Providence to a 7-6 girls tennis win over Dunn on Wednesday.

Christine Venzor went 2-1 at No. 2 singles, while the doubles team of Hanna Garza and Chloe Norton captured both of their sets.

Providence is now 2-4 on the season.

CROSS COUNTRY

The Cate cross country teams ran on the 1.85-mile short course in the Twilight Invitational at Lake Casitas on Wednesday.

The boys finished fifth in a 17-team field and the girls ending up fourth out of 16.

The Cate boys pack of Tesfa Asmara (41st, 11:03), Josh Shields (42d, 11:05) and John Rokoine (43d, 11:09) led the Rams, followed by Abnner Olivares in 52d, 11:21 and Ian MacFarlane, 56th in 11:35.

 On the girls’ side, three Cate harriers medaled, with Isabela Montes de Oca 13th in 12:46, Bella Hillyer 17th in 13:01, and Zoe Hale 20th in 13:07.  Jolea Moes (44th, 13:53) and Ariana Sterling (58th, 14:25) rounded out the scoring for the Rams.

GIRLS GOLF

San Marcos lost to Royal in a non-league girls golf match on Wednesday at Sandpiper Golf Course, 246-258.

Ashley Zook and Kylie Johnson of the Highlanders each shot 46 to share medalist honors.

Sofia Tasca led San Marcos with a 46.

The Royals (2-9-1) play Ventura on Thursday at San Buenaventura Golf Course.


San Marcos - 258
Sofia Tasca - 46
Alex Manion - 48
Bella Wygant - 52
Bronwen Smith - 54
Allison Seoane - 58

Royal - 246
Ashley Zook - 43
Kylie Johnson - 43
Tara Scribner - 49
Alex Thompson - 55
Emma Gomez - 56
 

