Providence Tennis Downs Dunn 10-8
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 14, 2017 | 9:50 p.m.
The Providence girls tennis team took down Dunn 10-8 on Saturday.
Ava Vandever swept three singles sets for the Patriots in the No. 1 slot and Christine Venzor won two. Elyse Reyes went 1-2 in her singles debut.
With the win, Providence improved to 3-6 on the season.
