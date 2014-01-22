Providence Holding Upper School Open House for Prospective Students

Providence, a Santa Barbara Christian School, offers an Upper School open house for prospective seventh- through 12th-grade students and their families from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 26.

The open house will take place on the independent Christian college preparatory school's campus at 630 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. for visitors to informally meet the faculty and learn about the curriculum. A formal program with tours and mini-classes will begin at 2 p.m.

"Seeing is believing!" said Joyce Luy, Director of Admission. "Our goal during this day is to provide a glimpse into our school's unique educational opportunity and why students, families, faculty and alumni are so pleased with what is taking place at Providence."

Guests are encouraged to pre-register by clicking here or by calling the Providence Upper School office at 805.962.4400.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement for Providence.