Providence to Open School Year with Convocation Service

Convocation (Latin for “calling together”) is a formal academic and spiritual service officially launching the Providence Upper School year.

During the convocation service, three faculty members will deliver short charges to the students to work diligently and to strive for excellence in the year ahead. Student leaders will participate in the service through leading prayers and addressing their classmates.

Representatives of the Board of Directors and the administration will enjoy the pleasure of welcoming new students and families to the Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School community.

The 2014-15 academic year convocation service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Anapamu St. The service is open to anyone who wishes to attend.

Classes begin Wednesday. The school anticipates a record enrollment of 255 students, up from 191 the previous year.

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.