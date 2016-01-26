Providence ‘Utility Men’ Pull Plug on Besant Hill

Boys Basketball

Ricky Beebe fed Chase Avery for the game-winning basket with 1.7 seconds, and Providence beat Besant Hill, 39-37, in a Condor League boys basketball thriller at Westmont College on Tuesday.

Caleb Jones finished with a team high 12 points for Providence and played tough defense on Besant Hill’s 6-8 Felix White.

“Caleb Jones did an incredible job on defense,” coach Steve Stokes said. “Giving up 8 inches, he held UCSB signee Felix White to just 6 points.

Bryan Sheets, giving up 7 inches in height, held Besant Hill’s other 6-8 player to just 5 points.

“We wanted to throw athletic defenders at them, regardless of size, and make them work for their catches,” said Stokes. “They knew they had help coming from our bigger defenders to make those shots difficult.”

The Patriots received 9 points and 9 rebounds from Gianni Madrigal and 9 rebounds from Chase Avery.

“It was a total team effort on the defensive end. Besant is a tough matchup for any team with their size, length, and athleticism,” Stokes said. “Our team did a heck of a job tonight. We have taken pride in our D all season. We have been calling ourselves the ‘Utility Men’ because we shut the water and power off on teams.”

