Providence Valedictorian Awarded Cox, Koch Scholarships

By Elaine Rottman for Providence School | June 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Evan Boger
Evan Boger, valedictorian of the Providence Class of 2018, is one of four Cox scholars named for Santa Barbara County.

Cox Charities awards college scholarships to students enrolling full-time in an accredited two- or four-year university, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, and demonstrate active involvement in extracurriculars, community service, or work experience. The average award is $1,000-$5,000.

Boger said he plans to study business and economics at Westmont College. He began at Providence in the seventh-grade and, at the private Christian school, said he has found a place where his hobbies and academic interests could flourish.

He discovered, through an interest in literature and author J.R.R. Tolkien, that he had a knack for making chain mail. At Providence, Boger was able to pursue this hobby, have opportunities to show off his talents, and garner some interest from his classmates.

Over the years, Boger also discovered an interest in economics. At Providence, he took classes in that field from Bruce Rottman, a teacher Boger said he “really looks up to.“

Through Rottman’s class, Boger was inspired to register to attend Acton University in Grand Rapids, MI, this summer. Acton is an annual four-day intensive seminar of courses that combine concepts of faith with sound economic principles.

This year, there will be more than 1,000 attendees from all over the world and of a variety of faith backgrounds.

It’s rare for a high school student to attend the program but, due to opportunities at Providence, and the help of a scholarship from the Koch Foundation, Boger can attend alongside Rottman, a fellow classmate, and two other Providence teachers with almost no out-of-pocket costs.
 
While Boger’s excellence in the classroom and interesting hobbies shaped much of his high school experience, he also found a place in Providence athletics and speaks highly of the friendships formed through those experiences.

“I think that Providence has provided a good place to learn what is valuable in a friend and for those friendships to flourish,” he said.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.

 

